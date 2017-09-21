euphoria food,wine and music festival kicks off in Greenville

Euphoria is a four-day food, music and wine festival in downtown Greenville. (Courtesy: Euphoria)

An exciting weekend is starting early for the Upstate. euphoria, a four-day festival food, wine and music festival, began in Greenville on Thursday.

The festival will include tasting events, cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, and live music.

Proceeds from the event went to Local Boys Do Good, an organization that provides funding for local non-profits related to food, art and music.

euphoria began with a cycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, and will conclude Sunday evening with a special supper presented by Certified SC.

"euphoria is the most fabulous food festival that I get to participate in all week," said cyclist Craig Rogers on Thursday. "One of the fabulous things about this food festival that separates it from all others is how they incorporate not only food with music, but also sport."

Tickets can be purchased on the festival's website.

The full schedule of events is listed below:

Thursday:

Cycling with George Hincapie: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Songwriter's Recipe: 7:00-10:00 p.m.

Family Roots: Dinner at Grits and Groceries:7:00 p.m.

North Meets South: A Dinner of the Carolinas: 7:00 p.m.

Greenville Kick-Off Party: 8:00-11:00 p.m.

Friday:

Taste of the Trail: Swamp Rabbit Ride and Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Old Stories and a New Menu: Lunch and Learn at Jianna: 11:00 a.m-2:00 p.m.

VIP Experience: Eat, Sip, Listen: 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Taste of the South: 6:30-10:00 p.m.

VIP Party: 10:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

Saturday:

VIP Hospitality Lounge: 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Feast by the Field: 12:00-4:00 p.m.

euphoria Classroom: On 'Cue: 1:00-2:00 p.m.

euphoria Classroom: Art of the Biscuit: 1:00-2:00 p.m.

euphoria Classroom: Something to Wine About-Tour Italy in 6 Glasses: 1:00-2:00 p.m.

euphoria Classroom: Sweet Dreams Are Made of These-Liqueur and Chocolate Pairings: 1:00-2:00 p.m.

euphoria Classroom: Something to Wine About- Old World vs. New World: 3:00-4:00 p.m.

euphoria Classroom: Speakeasy: Pre-Prohibition Cocktails: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner at the Commerce Club: 6:30 p.m.

Southern Grown: A Dinner with Bacon Bros. Public House: 7:00 p.m.

Big and Bold: A Dinner at Halls Chophouse: 7:00 p.m.

An Upstate Pairing: Dinner at Stella's Southern Brasserie: 7:00 p.m.

Fork, Knife, Spaghetti: An Italian Dinner at Jianna: 7:00 p.m.

Dig In: An Organic, Plant-based Dinner with SPJ: 7:00 p.m.

Seeing Stars: Michelin-starred Dinner at The Lazy Goat: 7:00 p.m.

Big Easy Bash: 7:00-10:00 p.m.

Sunday

VIP Hospitality Lounge: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Sunday Brunch: Fired Up: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Sunday Supper presented by Certified SC: 5:00-8:30 p.m.

