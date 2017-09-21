N. Blackstock Rd. closed as crane removes large piece of concret - FOX Carolina 21

N. Blackstock Rd. closed as crane removes large piece of concrete

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

North Blackstock Road in Spartanburg was blocked Thursday afternoon as a large crane was brought in to remove a large piece of concrete that had fallen onto the roadway.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the incident began just after 9 a.m. near Shoresbrook Road.

Crews were using a large crane to hoist the concrete structure up and onto a flat-bed truck as of 2 p.m.

Troopers said a truck from Tindall Construction was carrying the concrete structure when it fell off. 

There was no word on when the road would reopen.

