Solicitor David Wagner releases statement about anniversary of Townville shooting

Solicitor David R. Wagner released a statement on Thursday about the approaching first anniversary of the Townville Elementary School shootings.

His statement read as follows:

Next week will mark the first anniversary of the shootings at Townville Elementary School. In order to avoid having any effect on the integrity of the criminal case and our judicial process, I will not e commenting on the facts, on Court scheduling, or on any other matters surrounding the proceedings, or responding to any inquiries other than to make this statement today.

Over the past year I have been so impressed by the amazing resilience the Townville community has displayed in the face of tragedy, and I have been so inspired by their collective courage and strength. I am extremely grateful for the first responders and the members of law enforcement who were present that day. The family of Jacob Hall, as well as the entire Townville Elementary family, has been on my heart and in my prayers for the past year, and they will remain there, especially during this difficult season of remembrance.

My Office is working diligently and constantly on this case, and we are still in the process of seeking to have Jesse Osborne's charges waived up to General Sessions so he may be tried as an adult.

Finally, I want to thank all of you in the world of journalism for your diligence and thoroughness in reporting on this incident, and thank you for understanding why one of my top priorities is to adhere to the Court Rules in order to avoid jeopardizing the prosecution of this case in any way.

- David R. Wagner