Magic Manny - FOX Carolina 21

Magic Manny

Posted: Updated:

For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I'm featuring Magic Manny! He is a beautiful standard poodle with Carolina Poodle Rescue.

I chose Manny because he is a senior dog who lost his owner recently. He still has so much love to give and is super laid back. He is doing very well, but does have some arthritis, which is takes medicine for daily.

If you are interested in adopting him, you can go to there website by clicking here

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.