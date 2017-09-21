For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I'm featuring Magic Manny! He is a beautiful standard poodle with Carolina Poodle Rescue.

I chose Manny because he is a senior dog who lost his owner recently. He still has so much love to give and is super laid back. He is doing very well, but does have some arthritis, which is takes medicine for daily.

If you are interested in adopting him, you can go to there website by clicking here