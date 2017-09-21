Help deputies find Easley man missing for over 2 weeks

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest, said deputies.More >
A Spartanburg County woman who said she had a ten-year affair with serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is telling her story on a syndicated national news show.More >
As jury deliberations begin in the trial for a Spartanburg County man accused of murder, the question remains of where is Jermaine West.More >
An Amber Alert issued early Wednesday for a missing endangered infant out of Haywood County has been cancelled after the child and her parents were located. Deputies say the child's parents, wanted on felony child abuse charges, fled the county on Tuesday.More >
The Nature Boy Ric Flair ain't dead yet, if a T-shirt he's been wearing is any indication.More >
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >
Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a woman's body was found covered in trash off Two Notch Road.More >
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >
A Mississippi school teacher is out of a job after a posting a racist comment on Facebook.More >
Spartanburg police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted by three men in broad daylight.More >
Pi Squared Pizza opened at Drayton Mills Marketplace in Spartanburg on Thursday.More >
Ingles Markets, Dole Packaged Foods, and the Captain Planet Foundation are teaming up to install Project Learning Gardens at area schools.More >
Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert. (9/20/17)More >
Wal Mart honored Eastside High School student Alex Gaines as an Everyday Hero for his anti-bullying efforts.More >
The Carolina Panthers hosted a Fuel Up to Play 60 kids' fitness camp at Mary Bramlett Elementary in Gaffney.More >
Police are investigating after a Spartanburg home with a family inside was shot up during a drive-by.More >
Representatives from more than 110 colleges and universities were on hand at the Greenville County College Fair on Monday.More >
The removal of Confederate statues has sparked protest and debate across the U.S.More >
A look at some of the new family attractions, the no-scare medallion, and some of the creatures lurking at Madworld Haunted Attraction.More >
FOX Carolina welcomes the Pickler & Ben show on weekdays. (9/17/17)More >
