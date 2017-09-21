Help deputies find Easley man missing for over 2 weeks

Deputies need your help to locate an Upstate man, missing for over two weeks.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the public on Thursday to find 27-year-old Evan Chappell.

According to deputies, Chappell went missing out of Easley on September 5, and hasn't been seen since.

Chappell was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark gym shorts and boat shoes. Deputies said he was last seen traveling on foot carrying his acoustic guitar in a black, hard case. He's about 5'8" tall and weighs around 160 lbs, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Chappell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (864) 260-4435 and speak with Investigator Gambrell.

