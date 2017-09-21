Warm start to fall, while monitoring Maria

Warm conditions will dominate as we usher in fall on Friday! We’re still monitoring Maria closely, but right now the storm is expected to stay away from the Carolina coast.

Maria is a category 3 hurricane moving north away from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. It is expected to graze the southeastern Bahamas before passing between the U.S. and Bermuda. Our computer models are in good agreement about the storm taking this path, and eventually weakening as it moves into cooler waters. If there is a change to this outlook we’ll let you know!

Locally it is going to stay sunny and warm, with a slight chance for showers and storms on Friday. Highs will warm to the low to mid 80s. So, it won’t feel so much like fall as it officially starts Friday afternoon! Warm conditions will linger this weekend with rain chances going down to nearly zero.

Next week brings a stretch of pleasant, sunny weather with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows down in the low 60s.

