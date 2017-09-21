Greenville man receives maximum sentence for bomb threat against women's shelter

A Greenville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for calling in a bomb threat to a women's shelter.

According to the solicitor's office, Rahim Aadil Taqwa Abdullah, 44, pleaded guilty to charges of conveying a bomb threat and stalking.

The solicitor's office stated that the charges stemmed from a 2015 incident in which Abdullah called in a bomb threat to Meg's House Shelter for Abused Women and Children. Abdullah also claimed to be a SLED agent when he called in the bomb threat, the solicitor's office said.

Abdullah received the maximum sentence possible under state law.

