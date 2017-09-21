SCAG: Greenwood Co. man arrested on child pornography charges - FOX Carolina 21

SCAG: Greenwood Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Greenwood County man was arrested on child pornography charges on Wednesday, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson's office reports that 23-year-old Jackie Austin Stewart was arrested on five charges related to the exploitation of a minor. 

Stewart is accused of distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and encouraging the victim to create and send child pornography, said investigators.

Wilson said Stewart was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree. Stewart could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Stewart was also charged with four counts of dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, according to Wilson's office. Each count carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. 

