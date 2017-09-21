Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old in Henderson Co.

Deputies are searching for a missing teen in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Austin Mitchell was last seen around 2 p.m. today on the 2400 block of Middle Fork Road in Hendersonville.

Mitchell is described as 5'10" tall, weighing about 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. The teen also has braces on his teeth, and was last seen wearing a black Kansas City hat with a red bill, a blue shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes, when he left on foot.

Anyone with information that may assist with locating the missing teen is asked to call 911 or contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

