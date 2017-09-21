Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old in Henderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old in Henderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies are searching for a missing teen in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Austin Mitchell was last seen around 2 p.m. today on the 2400 block of Middle Fork Road in Hendersonville.

Mitchell is described as 5'10" tall, weighing about 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. The teen also has braces on his teeth, and was last seen wearing a black Kansas City hat with a red bill, a blue shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes, when he left on foot.

Anyone with information that may assist with locating the missing teen is asked to call 911 or contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: No signs of trauma after man found dead down embankment in Chesnee

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.