Deputies safely locate Gastonia woman last seen in Greenwood Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies safely locate Gastonia woman last seen in Greenwood Co.

Holly Lewis. (Source: Greenwood County Sheriff's Office). Holly Lewis. (Source: Greenwood County Sheriff's Office).
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has successfully located a North Carolina woman that went missing this week.

Deputies said Holly Fitzgerald Lewis was last seen on Monday, September 18 in the Highway 246 South and Highway 702 area in Greenwood County. 

Deputies said Lewis is from Gastonia, North Carolina.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies announced on Facebook that Lewis had been safely located.

