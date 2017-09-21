Upstate Puerto Ricans worry about their family after Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria is the worst hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years, and it has those in the Upstate who are from the US territory extremely worried about their loved ones.

One of those people is Millie Eskew. She’s from Puerto Rico, but now lives in the Upstate. She has heard from her immediate family and knows they are ok but she hasn’t heard from her extended family.

She says it is incredibly hard to see the pictures coming out of Puerto Rico, and asks for people’s prayers.

“I've been up for the last two days and two nights. I don't get emotional until I talk about it so I’m sorry, but it hits home a lot.”

We also spoke to the owner of a local Puerto Rican restaurant in Greer, La Calle. Elias Falero said his family is still waiting for word from his extended family on the island.

“They have aunts and uncles out there that they haven’t heard from or spoken to. Some of them are elderly so they're just worried about them.”

Elias is planning to donate some of his sales to a non-profit in Puerto Rico that's already working on relief efforts.