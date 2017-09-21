Sitel to hire up to 1000 full-time positions in Spartanburg over next 8 months

A Florida-based company will be bringing tons of new jobs to the Upstate over the next few months.

Sitel, described as "a leading global customer experience management provider," announced on Thursday that it would hire over 1000 associates over the next 8 months due to growth within the company.

Company officials said Sitel's Spartanburg contact center will hold an upcoming career fair to fill these open positions, some of which are management-level. The contact center, located at 895 Springfield Road, is expanding their capacity with clients in the healthcare and financial services industries.

Those interested in applying for positions at the site can visit the Springfield Road location on October 6 and 20 during Open House Job Fairs held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sitel says entry-level positions start at $11 an hour, with some earning up to $12.50 once licensed. The company also offers benefits after one year, paid training and promotes from within, offering multiple career paths and a chance for new hires to work their way towards new opportunities.

Potential applicants can also apply for new positions online on the company's careers page HERE using keyword "Spartanburg."

