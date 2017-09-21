Coroner on scene of accident involving tractor in Anderson Co.

Scene on Parker Lane in Pendleton. (FOX Carolina/ 9/21/17)

The coroner is responding to a crash involving a tractor in Anderson County.

Dispatchers said the crash happened along Parker Lane near Sandy Springs Road in Pendleton.

Details are limited at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: No signs of trauma after man found dead down embankment in Chesnee

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.