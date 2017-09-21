Coroner on scene of accident involving tractor in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner on scene of accident involving tractor in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene on Parker Lane in Pendleton. (FOX Carolina/ 9/21/17) Scene on Parker Lane in Pendleton. (FOX Carolina/ 9/21/17)
PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner is responding to a crash involving a tractor in Anderson County.

Dispatchers said the crash happened along Parker Lane near Sandy Springs Road in Pendleton.

Details are limited at this time. 

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: No signs of trauma after man found dead down embankment in Chesnee

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.