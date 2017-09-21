Elizabeth Hood admits there are times when she is not focused on what's going on around her.

"No I'm not,” said Hood. “I know I should be and that's something I'm trying to do better."

That's why she took a self-defense class at Carolina Karate in the past.

Her husband, a sixth-degree black belt, had the program instated so women could learn to defend themselves and get away from potential threats.

"It's called a poised, posture and protection class,” said Tommy Hood.

Tommy Hood says one of the main points of the class is to teach women to be aware of what and who is around them at all times - whether they're out walking or leaving a store.

"Parking under streets lights rather than away from street lights. Waiting a few extra minutes to park in the front end of the restaurant because you know you're going to be here late rather than taking the convenient spot in the back," explained Tommy Hood.

A student then will learn what they can use that’s on them as a weapon to defend themselves, and lastly, how to get out of tight situations like this.

Elizabeth Hood urges women to take a class if they haven't before.

"Even if you've taken a class like this before, it's good to hear it over and over again,” she explained. “Because it’s easy to forget that you shouldn't be texting and walking. You can ask someone to walk you to your car."

Below is a list of self-defense classes in the Upstate:

Carolina Karate and Fitness Center

Beckham Martial Arts & Fitness

Anderson School of Taekwondo And Fitness Center

