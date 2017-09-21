Magnolia's Bridal co-owner speaks out after mysterious closing

Many Upstate brides have been left panicking after they found Magnolia's Bridal in Greenville mysteriously closed.

FOX Carolina heard from these angry brides on Tuesday.

The co-owner of Magnolia's Bridal, Rick Sutherlan, spoke to FOX Carolina. He says he doesn't know where to begin other than with an apology.

"I know sorry isn't enough, I know that an apology is not enough. I cannot turn back the hands of time and change it. The only thing I can do now is to move forward and to make it right," Sutherlan said.

Sutherlan said one wedding dress designer going out of business would have a dramatic impact on Magnolia's as a whole.

"It probably started when Alfred Angelo went out because when they went out, they quit shipping gowns and we couldn't get anything," Sutherlan said. "We had already placed a large order for the Fall, and we had already paid several thousand dollars in advance. Alfred Angelo is one of the top designers that we sold. When they quit shipping we started getting charge backs from them."

Sutherlan explained that he wanted to get a third party to pass out the dresses after the mysterious closing had several people upset.

"When we wanted to step up to the plate to make this right, everything got blown out of proportion and we were not only ashamed and embarrassed, we were also afraid for the safety of ourselves and as well as our family so we didn't know what to do," Sutherlan said.

Several notes were left in the store's front doors from brides. Sutherlan said he wants to get these dresses to the brides, but said he may be locked out of the store. His only concern he says is making the situation right.

"If we were to unlock the store and have them pick up their gowns, we were afraid of what would happen as far as safety wise, and as far as the brides being truly upset, which they have a right to be without a doubt," said Sutherlan. "And it hindered the process of doing the right thing."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.