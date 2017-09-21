Mother of Tucker Hipps organizes anti-hazing prayer event

On the third anniversary of his death, Tucker Hipps family is remembering his life and raising awareness about hazing.

Tucker Hipps died less than a month into his sophomore year at Clemson on September 22, 2014.

Three years have passed, but his mom said it’s still hard to understand.

"We are always going to have that,” said Cindy Hipps, “It was the worst thing that happened in our lives and it changed our lives forever."

Hipps body was found in Lake Hartwell hours after he disappeared during a pledge run with his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Tucker’s family believes he was hazed to death and still have many questions about what happened that September morning.

Cindy Hipps said she believes someone out there has the answers she’s looking for and prays they will come forward.

"I hope that one day when they have children they will never have to experience the pain and the grief I have experienced over the past three years,” said Hipps, “Our whole life, everything we worked for, all of our dreams and aspirations were all gone in one fail swoop."

Instead of focusing on his death, Tucker’s mom said she’s choosing to remember his life.

"It's national anti-hazing week and it's the third anniversary of Tucker's death so we thought, why don't we meet at the cross and pray," said Hipps.

Cindy Hipps said a prayer vigil will be held on September 22 at 5:45 in the morning.

The vigil marks the third anniversary of Tucker’s passing and the last day of National Anti-Hazing Week.

Hipps invites parents and students to meet at the cross on the Highway 93 bridge in Clemson to pray

Hipps said she and her husband, Gary have faced some of the toughest days of their lives in the months and years since Tucker’s death, but is hopeful for the future.

"We just had our first board meeting tonight for the Tucker Hipps Foundation," said Hipps, “Tucker loved to help people and his memory will live on forever through this.”

Hipps said the foundation will raise money for other foundations that Tucker was passionate about.

Tucker’s family said they still seek truth and change and will not stop searching until they find it.

"All I ever wanted was the truth and I still want it," said Cindy Hipps.

