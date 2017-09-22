Doodle Park under construction in City of Pickens

Construction is underway in the City of Pickens for the new Doodle Park.

And on Thursday night, city leaders heard from people in the community to help finalize plans to create what they hope will be a major attraction.

Doodle Park is set to open next Memorial Day. The park is located on Railroad Street, along the Doodle Trail.

It's set to feature work-out stations, a farmer's market, pavilion and even an all-inclusive playground for children with physical challenges.

"We've been planning this for a while, we're looking at preserving the history, preserving the character, the architectural character of the depot, and it's all about promoting Pickens," explained Blake Sanders.

He's the Senior Landscape Architect with ALTA planning and design.

"It's about providing a place where visitors, passersby, and trail users understand what's happening in the city and healthy living," said Sanders. "How to access downtown. So, this park is really a catalyst for the city of Pickens as they move forward."

So far, the Doodle Park has received more than $1 million dollars in funding.

