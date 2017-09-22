Irma's aftereffects being felt more than a week after storm

It was just over a week ago when the damage could be seen all over Oconee County.

Downed trees, power lines, and homes in need of repair from the aftermath of Irma.

But ten days on, there are still lingering issues, with trees still falling along roads and power lines.

Thursday afternoon saw two specific instances of that in Westminster.

Along Walhalla Highway, a tree nearly fell on a car.

In the Poplar Springs community, a downed tree led to power outages.

Emergency officials said that issues like this could be around for an indefinite period of time, depending on the weather.

"We have damage we're going to see in the future, only because the tree was weakened during the big storm and the next storm will blow it over," said Scott Krein with Oconee County Emergency Management.

While the cleanup continues, some roads in remote parts of Oconee County are blocked as crews worked to clear up debris in those areas.

