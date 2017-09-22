Clemson kicker Huegel out for season, hurt knee in practice - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson kicker Huegel out for season, hurt knee in practice

Posted: Updated:
Clemson place kicker Greg Huegel (92) (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Clemson place kicker Greg Huegel (92) (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
CLEMSON, SC (AP) -

Clemson has lost its kicker for the season after he was injured on the last play of practice.

Coach Dabo Swinney said a defensive lineman rolled into Greg Huegel's leg Wednesday after he kicked during a two-minute drill.

Swinney says the junior walked off the field, but tests Thursday showed he tore his ACL.

Huegel has made 2-of-4 field goals this season. He has started all three seasons with the No. 2 Tigers, making 78 percent of his 55 field goal attempts and leading Clemson in points each year.

Swinney says junior Alex Spence will be the kicker Saturday against Boston College. Spence's only kicks in his career have been two extra points.

But Swinney says Spence looked good during August practice making a 51-yard field goal in a scrimmage.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.