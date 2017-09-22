Portion of Mohawk Drive to close Friday as sewer project begins

Greenville city officials said a portion of Mohawk Drive will be closed Friday as ReWa crews begin work on a sewer project.

Mohawk Drive will be closed between Summit Drive and Chick Springs Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During that time, officials said crews will make some preliminary borings for the sewer project.

Residents in the area will still be able to access their homes but through-traffic will not be allowed access.

