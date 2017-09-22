Hurricane season remains active

The 2017 hurricane season has certainly proven to be above average so far!

Just past the peak of hurricane season (September 10-11), and the tropics continue to remain active with recently-named systems in Jose, Lee, and Maria.

Though Lee proved to a non-issue (thankfully!), Jose and Marie remain active and Maria remains a hurricane as well.

This season has seen not only two category 5 hurricanes in Irma and Maria but also the first time two category 4 hurricanes with 150+mph winds occurring simultaneously in Harvey and Irma.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have certainly produced catastrophic damage in Texas and Florida and Georgia, respectively. Recently, Maria has caused major damage on the Island of Puerto Rico as well as surrounding islands such as Dominica.

Though we know increased tropical activity and major hurricanes can occur in October, November usually brings about a decrease in activity thanks to increasing shear and increasingly cooler waters in the Atlantic.

