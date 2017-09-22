Friday is Live United Day in Greenville County

Friday is the second annual Live United Day in Greenville County.

The United Way said more than 350 community volunteers will complete eleven service projects around the county.

Service projects include youth mentoring, after school education, gardening, food drives and more.

The service work will take place between 1 and 4 p.m. and will be followed by a celebration for volunteers and company teams at Fluor Field.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.