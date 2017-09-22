Westside heads to Spartanburg in Week 5 Game of the Week

High school football action moves into week five Friday.

The Westside Rams head to Spartanburg to face the Vikings in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

FOX Carolina will also have crews at the following games:

Emerald vs. Belton-Honea Path

Blue Ridge vs. Mauldin

Boiling Springs vs. Union County

Eastside vs. Carolina Academy

Laurens vs. Dorman

Easley vs. Greenville

TL Hanna vs. Greenwood

Woodmont vs. Hillcrest

Riverside vs. JL Mann

West-Oak vs Liberty

Palmetto vs. Wren

Look for video of highlights and major plays from those games during the broadcast.

We will also be following scores from the other games around the Upstate.

Abbeville vs. Mid-Carolina

Berea vs. Wade Hampton

Southside Christian vs. Blacksburg

Christ church vs. Calhoun falls

Chesnee vs. Clinton

Ware shoals vs. Crescent

Gaffney vs. Northwestern

Walhalla vs. Landrum

Ninety six vs. Saluda

Powdersville vs. Pendleton

Seneca vs. Pickens

Travelers Rest vs. Southside

Dixie vs. Greenwood Christian

Also look for photos, video, score updates, and more on our Friday Night Blitz page.

