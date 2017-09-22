Westside heads to Spartanburg in Week 5 Game of the Week - FOX Carolina 21

Friday Night Blitz

Westside heads to Spartanburg in Week 5 Game of the Week

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

High school football action moves into week five Friday.

The Westside Rams head to Spartanburg to face the Vikings in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

FOX Carolina will also have crews at the following games:

Emerald vs. Belton-Honea Path

  • Blue Ridge vs. Mauldin
  • Boiling Springs vs. Union County
  • Eastside vs. Carolina Academy
  • Laurens vs. Dorman
  • Easley vs. Greenville
  • TL Hanna vs. Greenwood
  • Woodmont vs. Hillcrest
  • Riverside vs. JL Mann
  • West-Oak vs Liberty
  • Palmetto vs. Wren

Look for video of highlights and major plays from those games during the broadcast.

We will also be following scores from the other games around the Upstate.

  • Abbeville vs. Mid-Carolina
  • Berea vs. Wade Hampton
  • Southside Christian vs. Blacksburg
  • Christ church vs. Calhoun falls
  • Chesnee vs. Clinton
  • Ware shoals vs. Crescent
  • Gaffney vs. Northwestern
  • Walhalla vs. Landrum
  • Ninety six vs. Saluda
  • Powdersville vs. Pendleton
  • Seneca vs. Pickens
  • Travelers Rest vs. Southside
  • Dixie vs. Greenwood Christian

Also look for photos, video, score updates, and more on our Friday Night Blitz page.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.