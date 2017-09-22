Westside heads to Spartanburg in Week 5 Game of the Week

High school football action moves into week five Friday.
The Westside Rams head to Spartanburg to face the Vikings in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.
FOX Carolina will also have crews at the following games:
Emerald vs. Belton-Honea Path
Look for video of highlights and major plays from those games during the broadcast.
We will also be following scores from the other games around the Upstate.
Also look for photos, video, score updates, and more on our Friday Night Blitz page.
