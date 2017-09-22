Affordable Care Act policies up 31 percent in South Carolina

The cost of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is going up in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Insurance Department said on its website Thursday that premiums will be going up 31 percent in 2018. The increases will vary for some buyers.

Congress is considering changes in the Affordable Care Act but any congressional action is not expected to take effect immediately.

Most people who qualify for the HealthCare.gov policies qualify for discounts. A spokeswoman for BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina said most people who rely on the federal marketplace for coverage will only pay about $10 more per month next year.

BlueCross BlueShield is the only company that sells Affordable Care Act plans in this state.

About 183,000 South Carolinians buy their health insurance through the federal marketplace.

