Officials: Gas leak detected in kitchen of Greenville Co. elementary school

Greenville County Schools said lunch will be delivered Friday at Crestview Elementary in Greer after a gas leak in the kitchen area Friday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m. officials said a custodian noticed a gas odor coming from the school cafeteria.

Firefighters responded and detected an elevated level of gas coming from the kitchen. Gas was shut off to the building and windows were opened to allow fresh air inside, officials said.

Around 7:45 a.m., firefighters said the building was safe to enter.

“The gas will remain turned off while maintenance crews from Greenville County Schools work with the gas company to check every valve and determine the cause of the leak and get it repaired,” said Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson from the school district. “Breakfast and lunch will be delivered because the kitchen appliances are powered by gas.”

