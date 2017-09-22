Woman charged with aiding,abetting statutory rape involving 12-year-old victim

Deputies said detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a Marion woman after they learned she knew of an 18-year-old’s sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

Deputies said Tracy Sue Frady Silver, 40, was charged with aiding and abetting statutory rape.

The arrest came after Dylan Evan Smith, 18, of Asheville, was charged last week with statutory rape and kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.

Deputies said Silver knew of the relationship between Smith and the victim.

