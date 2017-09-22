Police say serial stalking suspect arrested again after following & photographing woman, ask any additional victims to come forward

Greenville police said a man with multiple stalking charges on his record has been arrested again after another woman came forward, and police say there may be additional victims.

Deputies said Brandon Hayes Reser, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with stalking.

Police said they began investigating the latest incident on September 19 after the victim reported that a man wearing a mask was following her on Pleasantburg Drive.

The 25-year-old victim told police the man was driving a silver Kia Rio and she thought it was Reser, according to incident reports.

Police said the investigation revealed that Reser surveilled the victim at her residence and her workplace. Officers searched his phone after a warrant was signed and said they found various photos of the victim in various locations.

“Reser has followed the victim in his vehicle, while attempting to conceal his identity,” said Ofc. Gilberto Franco with the Greenville Police Department His contact serves no legitimate purpose and the victim has advised Reser that the contact is unwanted.”

Franco said Reser has been involved in multiple stalking cases dating back to 2015. Those cases are as follows:

Jan. 26, 2015: Reser was investigated after police received a complaint from three females who stated that Reser followed them while they were running in the downtown area.

July 14, 2016: Reser was investigated by Greer PD after staff members at the Target on Wade Hampton Blvd. reported Reser was watching an employee and other young females in the parking lot.

June 7, 2017: Reser was investigated and placed on trespass from the Stone Lake Community Club after police said he took photographs of pool goers.

June 29, 2017: Reser was investigated after police said he took pictures and followed a woman in his vehicle on South Main Street.

Reser is awaiting trial on some of the prior incidents, Franco said

Franco said detectives believe there may be other victims that have not yet come forward. He said anyone who may have been a victim of Reser’s or anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.



