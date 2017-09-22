Pickens Co. Schools announce makeup days after Irma canceled classes

The School District of Pickens County announced that students must attend school on two days in March that will serve as makeup days for days that classes were canceled due to Tropical Storm Irma.

Makeup days will be Friday, March 16 and Friday, March 30. Both days were built in to the school calendar to use in case of inclement weather, the school district said.

Students at Hagood Elementary School, who missed a third day of school due to a power outage, will make up that missed day on October 16, which had previously been scheduled as a teacher work day

The school district said South Carolina law requires schools to make up the first three days missed due to inclement weather before they can ask for days to be forgiven. If more than three days are missed and subsequently made up, county school boards vote to forgive up to three additional missed days. If more than six are missed, districts must ask state lawmakers to grant forgiveness for those days.

The school district said it has one more day, April 30, reserved on the calendar in case of inclement weather this year.

