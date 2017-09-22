Chief: Fire breaks out at Gordon Food Service Distribution Center

Firefighters with the South Greenville Fire Department are battling a fire at the Gordon Food Service Distribution Center on Matrix Parkway Friday afternoon, according to the chief.

The chief said a tractor trailer docked at a shipping bay caught fire. The flames then spread to a second tractor trailer and then into the building.

Viewers reported seeing heavy plumes of black smoke in the area.

By 1:20 p.m. smoke was no longer showing from the building but several fire trucks remained on scene.

No injuries were reported.

The Matrix industrial park is located off US 25 near Moonville.

