Chief: Fire breaks out at Gordon Food Service Distribution Cente - FOX Carolina 21

Chief: Fire breaks out at Gordon Food Service Distribution Center

Posted: Updated:
Scorched trailers and wall at Gordon Food Service (FOX Carolina) Scorched trailers and wall at Gordon Food Service (FOX Carolina)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters with the South Greenville Fire Department are battling a fire at the Gordon Food Service Distribution Center on Matrix Parkway Friday afternoon, according to the chief.

The chief said a tractor trailer docked at a shipping bay caught fire. The flames then spread to a second tractor trailer and then into the building.

Viewers reported seeing heavy plumes of black smoke in the area.

By 1:20 p.m. smoke was no longer showing from the building but several fire trucks remained on scene. 

No injuries were reported.

The Matrix industrial park is located off US 25 near Moonville.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.