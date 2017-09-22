WARM first weekend of autumn

Very warm for our first weekend of fall! All the while, we’ll be tracking Maria as it heads north between the U.S. and Bermuda.

Tonight expect mostly clear skies with mild lows in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from 86 in the Upstate to 82 in the mountains. Normally highs range from the upper 70s to low 80s, so it will be a bit warmer than average.

Sunday is looking sunny and warm with highs staying in the low to upper 80s.

We’ll be closely watching Maria, but right now it doesn’t appear to be a big player in weather on the coast of SC and NC. It should move between the U.S. and Bermuda through next week, posing only small threats to the coastline like erosion, high surf and rip currents.

Next week locally will be QUIET weather-wise. Sunny skies and highs in the 80s will be the rule, then we may see a pretty significant cooldown into next weekend. Stay tuned for that!

