Asheville PD: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen firearms

The Asheville Police Department recovered firearms after a search warrant was issued for a unit in Hillcrest Apartments.

Officers said eight firearms were recovered, three of which were stolen.

According to Officers, Darion Armon Smith and his mother, Katrina Smith, were arrested on charges regarding possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said the search warrant was issued after an investigation regarding a breaking and entering at the apartment complex in which guns were stolen. According to officers, Darion Smith is a suspect in the breaking and entering case.

Officers said illegal narcotics were also seized during the search.

According to police, Darion Smith was arrested on multiple charges including felony breaking and entering and three counts of larceny of a firearm. Officers stated warrants for Darion Smith were also issued for assault by pointing a gun.

Police stated that Katrina Smith was charged with three counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Both Darion Smith and Katrina Smith are being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

