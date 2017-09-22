Deputies bust McDowell Co. vending machine coin thief

Deputies said a man accused of breaking into vending machines in McDowell County has been located and charged.

According to officials with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old David Edward Rhom of Marion has now been charged with 3 counts of breaking into a coin-or currency-operated machine.

Deputies said from June to earlier this week, several vending machines were hit at the West Tate Street rest area. Rhom was caught on tape stealing more than $1,400 worth of snacks and coins.

Captain Bryon Crisp of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said deputies located Rhom on Thursday morning and took him into custody. Additional arrests and charges are pending at this time.

