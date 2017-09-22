Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office issues advisory regarding narcotics

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has issued an advisory reminding residents not to touch or handle substances they believe may be narcotics.

Deputies said the advisory was issued after an incident in which a store clerk picked up a rolled up dollar bill and discovered it contained a white, powdery substance.

"We are always thankful for our citizens for the assistance and tips they provide law enforcement and they are welcome to contact us anytime,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “However, with the dangers now associated with substances like Fentanyl and Carfentanil in relation to the opioid crisis, handling any suspicious substance could be harmful and perhaps even fatal.”

Crenshaw stressed that if individuals find a suspicious substance, they should not touch it or handle it. He said concerned citizens should contact law enforcement and wait for them to remove the substance.

"We are issuing this advisory because we are concerned with the safety of everyone here in Oconee County and we encourage everyone who reads this to pass along this information to their family, friends and everyone they know," the Sheriff said.

