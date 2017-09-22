Police: 2 arrested in connection with armed robbery at Greenvill - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 2 arrested in connection with armed robbery at Greenville Spinx station

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

SWAT responded to a situation in Greenville on Friday.

Officials with the Greenville City Police Department confirmed the call. 

Gilberto Franco with the police department said two wanted suspects were arrested during a warrant service on the 100 block of Shemwood Lane. SWAT assisted with the warrant.

The suspects were wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Spinx at 1417 E Washington Street.

There were no reports of injuries during the robbery.

