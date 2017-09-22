Senator Lindsey Graham "respectfully disagrees" with McCain's health care bill opposition

Senator Lindsey Graham is sounding off on social media after Senator John McCain announced he would be voting in opposition of the health care bill.

McCain's "no" vote on the bill, described by CNN as the GOP's latest plan to overhaul Obamacare, will likely prevent Republicans from repealing and replacing Obamacare.

John McCain won't back Graham-Cassidy bill, likely ending GOP health care push

Graham posted the following response in a series of Tweets on Friday:

My friendship with @SenJohnMcCain is not based on how he votes but respect for how he’s lived his life and the person he is. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 22, 2017

I respectfully disagree with @SenJohnMcCain position not to proceed forward on Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 22, 2017

I know Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson is the best chance to repeal and replace Obamacare. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 22, 2017

Obamacare is collapsing in Arizona, South Carolina and across the nation -

driving up premiums and reducing choices. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 22, 2017

I feel an obligation to fix this disaster and intend to push forward for state-centric health care vs Washington-knows-best health care. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 22, 2017

Taking money/power out of Washington & returning it to states to administer HC is the best way to replace a collapsing Obamacare system. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 22, 2017

I’m excited about solutions we have found in Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson. We press on. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 22, 2017

