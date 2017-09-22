Senator Lindsey Graham "respectfully disagrees" with McCain's he - FOX Carolina 21

Senator Lindsey Graham "respectfully disagrees" with McCain's health care bill opposition

Posted: Updated:
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., SC) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., SC)
WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) -

Senator Lindsey Graham is sounding off on social media after Senator John McCain announced he would be voting in opposition of the health care bill.

McCain's "no" vote on the bill, described by CNN as the GOP's latest plan to overhaul Obamacare, will likely prevent Republicans from repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Graham posted the following response in a series of Tweets on Friday:

