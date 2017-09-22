Senator Lindsey Graham "respectfully disagrees" with McCain's health care bill opposition

An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >
Many Upstate brides have been left panicking after they found Magnolia's Bridal in Greenville mysteriously closed.More >
The coroner responded to a fatal incident involving a tractor in Anderson County on Thursday.More >
The son of a woman found dead in a suburban Chicago health club two days after she entered the facility wants more information about her death.More >
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest, said deputies.More >
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >
Greenville police said a man with multiple stalking charges on his record has been arrested again after another woman came forward, and police say there may be additional victims.More >
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump "deranged" and said in a statement carried by the state news agency that he will "pay dearly" for his threats.More >
Sonya Nelson says her niece, Life Lynn DeKlyen, died Wednesday evening at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Life's mother, Carrie DeKlyen, died Sept. 9, three days after giving birth to her sixth child.More >
Just after 1 p.m., Ruthie's father said surgeons had removed the tumor and were closing up the incisions.More >
Take a look at some of the items on the menu at the new Maple Street Biscuit Company in the Lowes Foods shopping center off Woodruff Road in Five Fork.More >
euphoria Festival kickoff party in Greenville. (9/21/17)More >
Pi Squared Pizza opened at Drayton Mills Marketplace in Spartanburg on Thursday.More >
Ingles Markets, Dole Packaged Foods, and the Captain Planet Foundation are teaming up to install Project Learning Gardens at area schools.More >
Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert. (9/20/17)More >
Wal Mart honored Eastside High School student Alex Gaines as an Everyday Hero for his anti-bullying efforts.More >
The Carolina Panthers hosted a Fuel Up to Play 60 kids' fitness camp at Mary Bramlett Elementary in Gaffney.More >
Police are investigating after a Spartanburg home with a family inside was shot up during a drive-by.More >
Representatives from more than 110 colleges and universities were on hand at the Greenville County College Fair on Monday.More >
The removal of Confederate statues has sparked protest and debate across the U.S.More >
