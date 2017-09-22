Belton woman nabs nearly 13 ft long gator in Santee

A Belton woman has earned bragging rights for bringing in a huge catch in the Midlands.

Laura Robinson Griffin said she was in Santee, SC on Lake Moultrie when she snagged a 12' 7" long gator.

She had been on a hunting trip with family and friends. Griffin said her husband and friends go every year, but it was finally her first year to have a tag, since a lottery is drawn to get one.

Griffin said bringing in the gator was no easy task - it took a group effort.

She says her says the nearly 13 ft long gator is the largest one the group has gotten over the years.

MORE NEWS: Police ask additional victims to come forward after serial stalking suspect again arrested for following, photographing woman

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.