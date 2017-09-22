Spartanburg police seek man who pulled gun on victim after traffic dispute

Spartanburg Police are looking for a suspect they say threatened a man with a gun after a traffic dispute.

According to officers, the suspect followed the victim into an Ingles parking lot after they cut each other off in a lane of traffic.

Police stated the suspect approached the victim's car in the parking lot while swearing at the victim and calling him names. Officers said the victim saw the suspect pull out a .38 revolver.

The incident report stated that the suspect once again approached the vehicle while pointing a gun at the victim.

According to the incident report, the suspect then got into his car and left the scene.

Police said the suspect is a 5'6" male weighing 165 pounds with a clean-shaven face. Officers said the suspect was wearing a white baseball cap, white shirt, and white shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Spartanburg City Police Department.

