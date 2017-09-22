Victim dead 1 week after ejected from Pickens Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Victim dead 1 week after ejected from Pickens Co. crash

Troopers said a driver has died exactly a week after a crash in Pickens County.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, a 35-year-old Greenville driver was traveling in a 2011 Toyota along SC 8, also known as Gentry Memorial Hwy, around 1:55 p.m. on September 15. 

The driver was about half mile west of Easley when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox and then a utility pole, before traveling down an embankment into a tree.

The injured driver was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Toyota.

Troopers said the driver was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to injuries there at about 3 p.m. Friday.

The driver has not yet been identified by the coroner.

