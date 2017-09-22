Customers picking up orders after court confirms eviction notice served at Magnolia's Bridal

Officials confirmed Friday that a Greenville bridal shop has been evicted.

Several Upstate brides panicked after the sudden and mysterious closing Magnolia's Bridal this month.

Co-owner Rick Sutherlan spoke with FOX Carolina on Thursday, and said an apology was about all he could offer to customers at this time.

"I know sorry isn't enough. I know that an apology is not enough," Sutherlan explained. "I cannot turn back the hands of time and change it. The only thing I can do now is to move forward and to make it right."

Sutherlan explained that when one of their top-selling designers went out business, it set off a chain reaction. The shop was unable to stock the gowns they had already ordered, and the designer quit shipping the inventory the shop needed.

On Friday, FOX Carolina was there as the Sheriff’s Office and the summary court magistrate serviced the eviction notice. Gantt Summary Court confirmed the eviction went into effect as of 2:30 p.m.

Ahmad Hakimi, landlord of the shop, now has rights and has changed the locks to the building. Greenville County Sheriff's Office was on scene and customers were being served Friday evening.

