South Carolina schools help school athletic programs in Florida and Texas impacted by hurricanes

In Florida and Texas one area of need for those hit by hurricanes Irma and Harvey are school athletic programs.

Now there's a new effort to put schools in those impacted areas directly in touch with other schools across the country who can help, including schools in South Carolina.

The South Carolina High School League sent out an email that had information about how to help Florida and Texas high school athletic programs impacted by the recent hurricanes.

We checked in with Christ Church Episcopal school in Greenville, who received that email on Friday. Molly Miller is the Director of Athletics and said her school wants to help any way they can.

“I immediately went to the Florida site, they linked a couple sites in there, and was just really looking at what the needs were at the schools. Some were in rural areas that had complete devastation and lost the use of their equipment, uniforms, you name it, they are without it.”

We spoke with the league and also one of those Florida schools in need, Palmetto Ridge High School in Naples, Florida.

They tell us everything from fences, to storage sheds will need to be replaced.

Brent Brickzin is Activities Coordinator at Palmetto Ridge High School in Naples, Florida.

“it means a lot to us. We're very grateful and to have this avenue, this venue to be able to reach out nationwide and get some assistance.”

Tammie Newman is the Director of Communications and Public Relations for the South Carolina High School League

“I want the information out there so that people know how to directly help these schools, so they’re not going through a third party to donate. They have direct contact with Florida and they have direct contact with Texas.”

We've also heard from some schools in Greenville county who say they're sending items like baseball equipment and shoes to the areas in need.

You can contact Tammie Newman at tnewman@schsl.org for more information about how to help in Texas and you can head to this website for more information about how to help in Florida.