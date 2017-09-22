Gatorade settles lawsuit after the company is accused of being anti-water

Gatorade settles lawsuit after company is accused of being anti-water. (Courtesy: Gatorade)

April Scully is out on a date with her favorite, handsome little man. On this playdate, there are drinks - lots of them.

"You have to keep them hydrated," Scully said.

She makes sure 2-year-old Brayden has plenty of water.

"Filling up his bottle all day every day reminds me I need to be drinking more as well," she said.

Brayden not only drinks his water, but he plays in it too, and also likes trucks and cell phone games.

"He'll grab the phone - he's on YouTube, he's on all the games, and that's when I realized, it's so dangerous to be promoting the wrong message to these kids," Scully said.

Recently, Gatorade settled a lawsuit with the state of California and agreed to pay $300,000 after the company promoted a video game called Bolt!

The game shows the likeness of Usain Bolt, one of the fastest men in the world. The character grabs Gatorade, which makes him go fast. When drops of water are on the screen, however, the words, "Keep your performance level high by avoiding water," pop up.

"I think it's better to eat your calories, than to drink your calories," Dr. Stephen Jones said.

He's a pediatrician at Parkside Pediatrics in Greenville.

"Clearly water is the best option for any of us to drink," Jones said.

He says children should not drink sports drinks and they should try and stay away from fruit juices.

"A lot of the Gatorades and other sports drinks are just loaded with sugar," Jones said.

Although suggested water intake depends on the size and weight of a child, Jones says water is essential to good health.

"We've seen huge spikes in pediatric obesity and kids who are overweight, grow up to be adults who are overweight," Jones said.

A spokesperson with Gatorade says, "the game was designed to highlight the benefits of sports drinks in supporting an athletic performance." The spokesperson also stated the company recognized the role water plays in overall health.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.