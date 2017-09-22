NCSO: 3 men arrested after deputies find drugs and large sum of cash

Three men were arrested in Newberry after cops found drugs and a large sum of cash in their vehicle.

Deputies said Cahlid Jamel Clark, 17, Teandre Germaine Hunter, 22, and Antonio Malik Washington Jr. were arrested on drug charges.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Thursday night. Deputies stated that the driver's license was suspended and a strong odor of marijuana came from the vehicle.

Deputies said they located more than 22 grams of marijuana and over $13,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Clark was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hunter was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and driving under suspension. Washington was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

All three men are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

