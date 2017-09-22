Police: Upstate man charged with 2 counts of criminal sexual con - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Upstate man charged with 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct with minor

Posted: Updated:
Travis Howard (Source: Spartanburg County Jail) Travis Howard (Source: Spartanburg County Jail)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said an Upstate man has been charged in connection with an inappropriate sexual encounter with a minor.

According to a police report from the Spartanburg Police Department, Travis Benjamin Howard of Spartanburg was charged with 2 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree.

Police said between August 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017, Howard is accused of forcing a minor to touch his penis on top of his clothing.

The police report said the victim was between 14 and 16-years-old.

Howard was booked into the Spartanburg County Jail just after 11 a.m. Thursday and was released around 10:30 p.m. the same day.

