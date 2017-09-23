Fire chief: Multiple crews respond to camper fire on Geer Highway

Fire crews responded to a camper fire early Saturday morning.

Per the Slater-Marietta Fire Department and River Falls Fire Department Chief Marion Cruel, one person was living in the camper on the 4200 block of Geer Highway when it caught fire. That individual was able to make it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Chief Cruel says the fire appears to be electrical, but it is still under investigation.

The camper appeared to be a total loss.

