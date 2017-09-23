Free mammograms offered to Greenville women at Haywood Mall as p - FOX Carolina 21

Free mammograms offered to Greenville women at Haywood Mall as part of BelkGives

BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center. (9/23/17 FOX Carolina) BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center. (9/23/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center is stopping in Greenville on Saturday to provide free mammogram screenings.

From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center will be set up at Haywood Mall conducting the screenings.

As of 11:50 a.m., officials at Haywood Mall said the appointments were all booked for the day. Those interested in setting up an appointment at the next BelkGives stop can call Charlotte Radiology at 1-855-655-2662.

Requirements to be eligible for the free screenings are as follows:

  1. Must be a woman age 40 or over
  2. Must not have any current breast concerns
  3. Must not have had a mammogram in the last 12 months
  4. Must have a primary care physician

For more information, click here.

