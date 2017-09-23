Police: Driver killed after striking tree, overturning in Asheville

Asheville Police confirm a man passed away in the hospital after injuries sustained during a crash on Friday.

Police say they responded to a crash on Lyman Street around 7:35 p.m.

Officers arrived to find 64-year-old Curtis Schoff in critical condition. He was transported to Mission Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Per police, Schoff was driving on Lyman Street when he crossed the center line, left the roadway and collided with a tree causing his vehicle to overturn.

The incident is under investigation by the Asheville Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.

