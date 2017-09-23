Anderson Co. sheriff warning residents of latest phone scam - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Co. sheriff warning residents of latest phone scam

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride is warning residents about a person attempting to scam county residents.

Sheriff McBride said the scammer claims the person missed jury summons and now there are warrants for their arrest. The scammer says in order to avoid arrest, the person must send money.

One of the numbers being used is 864-206-5059, Sheriff McBride said.

Here is his full post on Facebook:

