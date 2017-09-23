Coroner responding to triple fatal Oconee Co. crash

The coroner is responding to the scene of a fatal crash in Oconee County.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on SC 11 at Austin Edwards Road around 6:10 p.m.

Injuries were initially reported in the collision, but the coroner has now confirmed at least three fatalities due to the incident.

We have a crew en route to the scene at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

