Warm and dry locally as Maria continues northerly path

Our first weekend of Fall is certainly feeling a lot more like summer as highs continue to be well into the 80s. Tonight’s lows will be cooler in the mountains in the upper 50s after a few pop-up thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, which will help things cool down more up there.

The drier Upstate will spend the night in the middle 60s under clearer skies. Sunday will be similar to today with patchy fog in the morning and possibly a brief afternoon thunderstorm in western North Carolina.

That’ll about do it for rain chances for a while as things stay warm and mostly dry next week before a bigger cooldown puts us back in the 70s high temperature-wise next weekend.

TROPICS-wise, Maria is still a major hurricane situated just north of the Bahamas and is forecast to move north and weaken into the middle of next week.

It’s then when the Outer Banks could potentially feel some heavy rain and gusty wind from the outside part of the storm as some models take it closer to land than others.

At this point, it still looks unlikely that a major U.S. landfall will happen, but be sure to stay tuned to future forecasts as things could still change.

For a closer look at what factors will play in steering Maria, go here

