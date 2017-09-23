SLED, FD investigating cause of OLEC fire estimated to have caus - FOX Carolina 21

SLED, FD investigating cause of OLEC fire estimated to have caused over $100K in damage

An investigation is underway into the cause of fire that heavily damaged the Oconee Law Enforcement Center on Saturday.

The call came in at 5:37 p.m. 

Walhalla Fire Department Chief Brandon Burton told FOX the fire started on the first story of the building, causing significant smoke damage to the second floor. The dispatch center was evacuated during the incident as a precaution.

While no one was injured in the blaze, Burton estimated that there would be over $100,000 in damages.

Burton said crews were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes of arriving on scene. Five fire departments responded to assist.

S Church Street was also closed for a period of time as crews worked to get the fire extinguished.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is now working on a plan for where employees affected by the fire will temporarily relocate to for work.

