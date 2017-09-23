SLED, FD investigating cause of OLEC fire estimated to have caused over $100K in damage

The coroner responded to the scene of a fatal crash in Oconee County on Saturday.More >
The coroner responded to the scene of a fatal crash in Oconee County on Saturday.More >
An Upstate mother has been arrested and charged with murder after the gruesome discovery of the remains of a baby at a Fountain Inn apartment complex, per Fountain Inn Police.More >
An Upstate mother has been arrested and charged with murder after the gruesome discovery of the remains of a baby at a Fountain Inn apartment complex, per Fountain Inn Police.More >
Many Upstate brides have been left panicking after they found Magnolia's Bridal in Greenville mysteriously closed.More >
Many Upstate brides have been left panicking after they found Magnolia's Bridal in Greenville mysteriously closed.More >
The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is now expecting.More >
The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan is now expecting.More >
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >
Just after 1 p.m., Ruthie's father said surgeons had removed the tumor and were closing up the incisions.More >
Just after 1 p.m., Ruthie's father said surgeons had removed the tumor and were closing up the incisions.More >
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >
Investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office along with the Laurens County community are searching for a missing man who was last seen in July.More >
Investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office along with the Laurens County community are searching for a missing man who was last seen in July.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has issued an advisory reminding residents not to touch or handle substances they believe may be narcotics.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has issued an advisory reminding residents not to touch or handle substances they believe may be narcotics.More >
Residents in the Upstate took time out on Saturday to swim with their pups at the Waggin' at the Waterpark event at Otter Creek Waterpark in Greenville.More >
Residents in the Upstate took time out on Saturday to swim with their pups at the Waggin' at the Waterpark event at Otter Creek Waterpark in Greenville.More >
Pi Squared Pizza opened at Drayton Mills Marketplace in Spartanburg on Thursday.More >
Pi Squared Pizza opened at Drayton Mills Marketplace in Spartanburg on Thursday.More >
Brides were able to pick up their dresses from Magnolia Bridal on Friday after the shop mysteriously closed earlier in the week.More >
Brides were able to pick up their dresses from Magnolia Bridal on Friday after the shop mysteriously closed earlier in the week.More >
The Clemson Tigers take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday at the Clemson Memorial Stadium.More >
The Clemson Tigers take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday at the Clemson Memorial Stadium.More >
Week 5 of High School Football kicks off in the Upstate.More >
Week 5 of High School Football kicks off in the Upstate.More >
Take a look at some of the items on the menu at the new Maple Street Biscuit Company in the Lowes Foods shopping center off Woodruff Road in Five Fork.More >
Take a look at some of the items on the menu at the new Maple Street Biscuit Company in the Lowes Foods shopping center off Woodruff Road in Five Fork.More >
euphoria Festival kickoff party in Greenville. (9/21/17)More >
euphoria Festival kickoff party in Greenville. (9/21/17)More >
Ingles Markets, Dole Packaged Foods, and the Captain Planet Foundation are teaming up to install Project Learning Gardens at area schools.More >
Ingles Markets, Dole Packaged Foods, and the Captain Planet Foundation are teaming up to install Project Learning Gardens at area schools.More >
Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert. (9/20/17)More >
Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert. (9/20/17)More >
Wal Mart honored Eastside High School student Alex Gaines as an Everyday Hero for his anti-bullying efforts.More >
Wal Mart honored Eastside High School student Alex Gaines as an Everyday Hero for his anti-bullying efforts.More >